Supporting federal workers





JUNEAU — The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development (DOLWD) will support Alaska’s federal workforce. Alaska is home to over 11,000 civilian federal workers.

“We are committed to assisting Alaska’s former federal employees with the resources and support to transition smoothly into new career opportunities,” said Commissioner Catherine Muñoz.

DOLWD’s Rapid Response program provides customized services to help mitigate the effects of workforce reduction at no cost. Visit the Rapid Response webpage at https://jobs.alaska.gov/rr for resources and information on scheduled virtual and in-person events for federal workers separated from employment. These informational events will include representatives from Unemployment Insurance, the Alaska Job Center Network, the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and other partner agencies.

Affected federal workers are encouraged to visit their local Alaska Job Center or contact the Alaska Job Center Network at (877) 724-2539. Dedicated staff are available to assist with services related to their job search such as job referrals, resume development, cover letter writing and interview preparation. Workers may also be eligible for funding for relocation to start a new job, training for a new career, and supportive services such as, but not limited to, continuation of health coverage (COBRA), housing assistance, and utility assistance.

Federal employees may also be eligible for unemployment benefits. For information on Unemployment Insurance services visit their webpage at https://labor.alaska.gov/unemployment or contact them by phone. UI Claim Center call hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anchorage: (907) 269-4700

Juneau: (907) 465-5552

Toll free for remote locations: (888) 252-2557

Federal workers are encouraged to explore careers with the State of Alaska and consider the State’s employee benefits that include medical and dental plans, twelve paid holidays per year plus vacation and sick leave, retirement benefits, and opportunities for advancement. Workplace Alaska, the employment portal for state jobs, can be found at https://doa.alaska.gov/dop/workplace/#agency-navigation-menu.



