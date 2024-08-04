Susitna River Coho Limits Reduced to One Fish and Bait Prohibited





(Palmer) – Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is reducing the bag limit for coho salmon to one fish in all waters of the Susitna River drainage effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, August 6 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2024. The waters of Alexander Creek, Unit 2 (Parks Highway streams), Unit 3 (upper Susitna north of Talkeetna), Unit 5 (Talkeetna River), and Unit 6 (Chulitna River) of the Susitna River drainage are restricted to three salmon per day and in possession, of which only one may be a coho salmon. Waters of Unit 1 (includes Deshka River and excludes Alexander Creek) and Unit 4 (Yentna River) of the Susitna River drainage are restricted to three salmon per day and six in possession, of which only one per day, two in possession may be a coho salmon. Further, use of bait is prohibited. Only unbaited, artificial lures may be used.

“The Deshka River coho salmon sustainable escapement goal (SEG) is 10,200–24,100 fish. As of August 1, only 270 coho salmon have passed upstream of the weir with a projected escapement of 1,444 fish.” stated Palmer Area Management Biologist Samantha Oslund. “Reports by guides and anglers of poor coho salmon fishing success and low coho salmon abundance at assessment projects suggest a poor start to the run. Therefore, it is warranted to start out conservatively with the coho salmon fishery as we assess run strength.”

For additional information, please contact Area Management Biologist Samantha Oslund in Palmer at (907) 746-6300.



