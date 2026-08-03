Man Dies from Fall from Mast in Akutan











On July 30, 2026, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Alaska State Troopers were notified that 36-year-old Seattle resident Vincent Short had fallen from the mast of a vessel in Akutan.

Short sustained significant injuries as a result of the fall. Despite emergency response efforts, he later succumbed to those injuries.

His next of kin have been notified of his death. The U.S. Coast Guard has assumed responsibility for the investigation due to the maritime nature of the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and no additional information is available.