Suspect at North Pole Alcohol and Marijuana Fueled Party Shoots, Kills Friend Saturday Morning





Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a shooting in North Pole early Saturday morning to find a 19-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound to the head, the AST dispatch reported.

Troopers went to the location after receiving the call at 1:27 am Saturday and opened an investigation that immediately found that 23-year-old Jubal James had shot 19-year-old Samuel Chastain in the head while at a party.

The investigation found that James and Chastain were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with juveniles at the location and James “admitted that he was manipulating the firearm and believing it was empty, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger,” the trooper report stated.

The investigation is continuing and, James has been arrested and transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of Murder II.

Chastain’s next of kin have been notified of the deadly incident.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

