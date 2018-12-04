Suspect in 82nd Street Incident Charged with Murder, Assault,Weapons and Tampering

Alaska Native News Dec 4, 2018.

Anchorage police say that after a brief standoff and K9 Doc taking down the suspect, that suspect, identified as 27-year-old Ian A Bradford, has been named as the sole suspect in the killing of one and the wounding of another in the warehouse at 1630 East 82nd Street early Monday morning.

Police first became aware of the incident when a patrol officer saw a Chevy Suburban traveling eastbound on 82nd with its headlights off and missing a front license plate. The officer turned his vehicle around as the Chevy pulled in front of a warehouse at 1630 East 82nd and the driver exited the vehicle. The man entered the warehouse.

Additional officers arrived as gunshots rang out inside the warehouse. A short time later, a victim who had been shot inside the structure and had exited was found on the ground outside of the building.







More gunshots were heard in the structure and police set up a perimeter and issued commands for everyone inside to come out. A second victim, suffering from a gunshot to the upper body crawled out of the building followed by three more individuals. The victim was transported to the hospital and the three others were transported to the police department for questioning.

Another man, later identified as Bradford was spotted in the yard adjacent to the warehouse. He refused commands to come out and surrender and SWAT was called in. A K( unit also responded with K9 Doc. Doc tracked Bradford and located him under a semi-trailer on the property. When apprehending Bradford he bit the suspect in the arm.

Bradford was taken to the hospital for treatment of the dog bite before being taken to the department for questioning. As a result of the questioning, Bradford was charged with Murder I, Murder II, Attempted Murder I, Assault I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III (felon in possession) and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

He was transported and remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the charges.

The second gunshot victim is expected to survive his injuries.

The name of the victim will be released after next of kin are notified of his death.