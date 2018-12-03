Stand-Off in Homicide in East 82nd Homicide Case, SWAT on Scene

Alaska Native News Dec 3, 2018.

SWAT is on scene at a homicide investigation at a warehouse on East 82nd where one man is deceased and another wounded. Police report that they have additional persons in custody undergoing questioning in connection with the incident.

A mid-shift patrol officer called in a suspicious vehicle at East 82nd and Hartzell Road where a suspect standing next to the vehicle fled on foot upon seeing the officer at 1:30 am on Monday morning.

Additional officers arrived just as shots rang out at the warehouse at 1630 East 82nd. When officers arrived at the warehouse, they discovered a deceased male outside the structure.

APD gave commands for persons inside the building to come out. Initially, one person complied and exited the building. APD would find that he had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot to the upper body. APD immediately had him transferred to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.







Three more persons exited the building behind the injured victim. They were transported to the department for questioning.

In short time officers spotted a fifth person hiding in the yard. Commands were given which were ignored. SWAT responded to the scene to take over that operation. A K9 unit also responded. K9 ‘Doc” tracked the subject and located him hiding under a semi-trailer on the property. ‘Doc” apprehended the suspect, who suffered a bite to the upper arm at 6:30 am. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the bite, then taken to the department for questioning.

APD reports that they are as yet unsure if the person who initially ran from the patrol officer is on of those in custody or is still at large.