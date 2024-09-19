Suspicious Envelope Addressed to the Division of Elections Intercepted by the US Postal Service





The incident was one of many across the country – no one in Alaska was harmed.

(Juneau, AK) – The Division of Elections was notified Monday that several Secretaries of State and election offices across the country received suspicious packages containing an unknown substance via US mail, with no immediate reports that any of the packages contained hazardous material. The division was alerted later that same day by the US Postal Service that an envelope matching the description of the suspicious packages was enroute to the Division of Elections office in Juneau.

This morning, the Division of Elections was notified that the US Postal Service was able to intercept the suspicious envelope before it reached its intended destination. The suspicious envelope and its contents have been turned over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation. This incident was quickly and safely resolved due to the swift and proactive actions of the US Postal Service, the Dept. of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, FBI, and Division of Elections staff.

“Our democracy is founded on the principle that every voice matters and every vote counts. Acts of intimidation, harassment, or violence undermine these core values and erode the trust in our electoral process. We are committed to protecting our election workers and ensuring a safe and secure environment for them to carry out their duties. I urge everyone to respect the election process and those who make it possible. Threatening behavior, in any form, will be addressed swiftly and with the full force of the law,” said Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom.

Contact local law enforcement immediately if you encounter suspicious mail, packages, or anything that may pose a threat. You can also report such incidents to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service or the FBI.



