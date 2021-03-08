Suspicious Person in Nikiski Busted on Burglary Charges







A response by Soldotna-based troopers to a suspicious person report from a Nikiski area neighborhood resulted in an arrest for charges that included burglary troopers report.

On Sunday, troopers received a suspicious person report and traveled to Nikiski to investigate. As they investigated the report, they became aware that a home in the neighborhood had just been burglarized. The investigation led to the arrest of 30-year-old Glenn Hollars.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to the rightful owners.

Hollars was charged with Burglary I, Theft II, Criminal Mischief V, Violating Conditions of Release, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Hollars was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.





