Sutton Man Working on His Vehicle Dies when it Runs Over Him

Alaska Native News on May 7, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers say that they suspect no foul play in a Sutton accident where the victim was killed by his own vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers were alerted at just prior to 3 pm that a 55-year-old man was injured at his residence in Sutton after being run over. Troopers, Firefighters, and EMS responded to the scene, but upon arrival found that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation at the scene determined that the victim had been working on his vehicle when it ran over him.

The victim’s next of kin was notified during the investigation.





