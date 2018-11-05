Symposium Aims to Bridge Gaps Between Fishermen and Scientists

- Home
Fishing and seafood-industry professionals will join academics at the 32nd Lowell Wakefield Fisheries Symposium in Anchorage next spring.
The symposium’s theme is “Cooperative Research — strategies for integrating industry perspectives and insights in fisheries science.”
Attendees will explore effective strategies and approaches to integrate industry perspectives and insights in fisheries science.
The symposium is scheduled for May 7–10, 2019, and will be held at the Hotel Captain Cook. Invited speakers and contributors from around the world will be on hand to share their expertise through presentations, facilitated discussion and poster sessions.
Fishermen and industries engaged in marine resource extraction are invested in understanding the status and trends of marine ecosystems and targeted resources, according to organizers. These industries are also well positioned to contribute to, support and inform marine science.
Matthew Baker, science director of the North Pacific Research Board, said the symposium provides a critical and focused forum for discussion of important fisheries issues with direct relevance to Alaskans.
“From understanding new innovative approaches to managing data-poor fisheries, to understanding the effects of climate on the distribution and abundance of fisheries stocks, this symposium brings together experts from around Alaska and the globe. The goal is to further science and provide insights to inform effective use, management and maintenance of resources in the marine environment,” said Baker.
Scientists, managers, nongovernment organization representatives, industry leaders, media and others are expected to join the three-day symposium. Updates will be posted to the symposium homepage as the steering committee continues planning this event. Registration is currently open.
Alaska Sea Grant has been sponsoring and coordinating the Lowell Wakefield Fisheries Symposium series since 1982, in partnership with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, NOAA Alaska Fisheries Science Center and the North Pacific Fishery Management Council.
Source: Alaska Sea Grant
