Taking Axe to ‘Human Needs Budget’, Trump and Musk Nowhere to Be Found at ‘Slash the Pentagon’ Event

As billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency makes its way through federal agencies with the aim of cutting spending that goes toward protecting workers’ rights, providing disaster assistance and healthcare in the Global South, and defending Americans from corporate greed, Democratic lawmakers are demanding to know why Republicans are pushing to increase the already bloated Pentagon budget.

“While American families struggle with skyrocketing healthcare costs and grocery bills, Republicans are gearing up to fork over another $150 billion to the military-industrial complex,” said Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) at a press conference titled “Slash the Pentagon” with government watchdog Public Citizen on Tuesday.

The event was held as the Senate Budget Committee prepared to begin a markup Wednesday of Senate Republicans’ budget blueprint that was recently released, which could add $150 billion to the Department of Defense (DOD) budget.

The spending would be focused on improving “military readiness,” expanding the U.S. Navy, building an air and missile defense system the Trump administration has called the “Iron Dome for America,” and investing in nuclear defenses.

The senator said adding to the Pentagon’s budget—which already stands at nearly $900 billion—won’t make Americans safer, because “the doomsday that Americans fear in the 21st century isn’t being vaporized by a nuclear bomb.”

“It’s the doomsday diagnosis of cancer, it’s medical debt, it’s housing payments or loan payments, it’s grocery bills and heating bills,” said Markey. “Let’s finally put the people before the Pentagon.”

As progressive organizers have noted in recent weeks, despite the fact that President Donald Trump campaigned as a populist—and won the support of a majority of working-class voters while high earners swung toward former Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election—the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has spent the early days of Trump’s second term seizing data and pushing for the shutdown of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Department of Education, attempting to take control of a major payment systemat the Department of the Treasury, and looking to cut spending at the Department of Labor.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon—which has failed seven consecutive audits, unable to account for its spending even as it swallows up 14% of the federal budget—has barely registered as a target of DOGE.

“While the so-called Department of Government Efficiency has been on a rampage to root out ‘waste, fraud, and abuse,’ they’ve been ignoring the biggest money pit in the entire federal government: the Department of Defense,” said Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.). “The people want a more efficient government, quality healthcare, housing costs that don’t skyrocket, and affordable eggs and groceries—not a bloated military budget that doesn’t make us any safer. Maybe DOGE should take a look at that.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) added that DOGE’s actions so far will leave students with disabilities without resources and threaten senior citizens who rely on Social Security.

“We don’t have clean drinking water in our country, but we always have the money for war,” said Tlaib. “I’m sick of it. If our government has endless money to bomb people, they have money for clean air and water, guaranteeing healthcare as a human right, and making sure no child goes hungry. Our elected officials are choosing to spend money on endless war instead of the American people.”

Trump and Musk have begun answering some questions from the press about whether DOGE will address DOD spending, with the president saying Sunday that DOGE will likely find “hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse.”

Musk has criticized the Pentagon’s $12 billion F-35 program as “obsolete,” and some lawmakers have drawn attention to exorbitant spending at the department on luxury meals, toilet seats, and soap dispensers.

But Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday expressed hope that spending cuts would focus on climate programs, saying the Pentagon “is not in the business of climate change, solving the global thermostat. We’re in the business of deterring and winning wars.”

The DOD is the “single largest institutional producer of greenhouse gases in the world,” as the Costs of War project at Brown University said in a 2019 report, and Trump’s former defense secretary, Jim Mattis, acknowledged that the DOD must “pay attention to potential adverse impacts” of the climate crisis, related to national security.

On Tuesday, Musk was also questioned about DOGE’s priorities at the Pentagon, with a reporter asking whether he has a conflict of interest in examining the DOD’s spending, given his role of CEO at SpaceX, an aerospace company that receives about $22 billion in defense contracts from the department.

Musk shrugged off the concern, telling the reporter that he isn’t personally “the one filing the contract, it’s the people at SpaceX,” and adding that defense contracts received by his company are “by far the best value for money for the taxpayer.”

SpaceX was handed a new $38.85 million contract with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday.

Meanwhile, said Public Citizen co-president Robert Weissman, as Republicans head toward the budget reconciliation process, “money for the Pentagon will come directly cutting spending on human needs. The money that will go to Lockheed Martin or Palantir will come directly from Medicaid and food stamps and other programs for the poor and vulnerable.”

“But with the plundering of the human needs budget made plain,” he said, “the American people are not going to stand for—and will defeat—the Republicans’ Pentagon boondoggle proposal.”

