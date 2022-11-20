Tanker has boiler fire at Port of Alaska, no injuries, spills





Anchorage, AK ­– Oil products tanker Atlantic Lily suffered a boiler fire onboard while delivering fuel to Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants Terminal 1 (POL1) at Port of Alaska in Anchorage on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at about 10:08pm/2208 hours. The incident caused a blast and brief stack flare that was audible and visible for some distance around the port. No injuries or spills occurred.

Workers immediately suspended fuel offloading operations and vessel crew members responded to the fire. Anchorage Fire Department was on scene in less than five minutes, but the fire was already extinguished. The scene was secured, and Port of Alaska officials reported the incident to U.S. Coast Guard and National Response Center. Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is tracking the event.

U.S. Coast Guard officials are onboard Atlantic Lily and monitoring the situation. Fuel off-loading resumed and technicians are making repairs. The vessel is scheduled to deliver some 300,000 bbl of Jet A-1 fuel for use at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The boiler will not be restarted until after fuel off-loading is complete, probably early Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Atlantic Lily officials hope to complete repairs and testing and to get U.S. Coast Guard approval to depart late Sunday morning or early afternoon.

The incident caused a brief shutdown of fueling operations Friday evening at adjacent terminal POL2. No other disruptions of vessel operations are anticipated.

Port Director Steve Ribuffo thanked Anchorage Fire Department, U.S. Ecology dock watch staff, Port of Alaska maintenance workers and Denali Universal Services security staff for their timely and effective response.



