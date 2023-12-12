Taxi Robbery Suspect Found and Apprehended at His Dog-Ridden Apartment





Anchorage police responded to the first of two reported taxi cab robberies at 8:47 am on last Thursday at a business on the 7800-block of the Old Seward Highway according to APD.

Upon arrival, an investigation was opened and authorities spoke with the driver and evidence was collected. The cab driver reported that he had been called to that location for a pick-up and when he arrived, the fare pulled a firearm, demanded his money, then fled the scene. The robber was not identified. The cab driver suffered no injuries.

Then three days later, at 8:17 am on Sunday, APD received another call reporting another cab robbery. They responded to the scene at the 1000-block of West 27th to open an investigation. They found that the cab driver received a fare call from the 4600-block of Mountain view Drive and went to the address and picked up a fare and brought him to the location.

The cabbie took the fare to the West 27th location where the fare took out a firearm and pointed it at the driver demanding the cab driver’s belonging. But, the suspect then fled the scene on foot without taking anything. Again the cab driver suffered no injuries.

As the investigation progressed, APD was able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Ariu T. Lauofo and located him at his residence, taking him into custody. His apartment was secured, a search warrant was requested and he was taken in for questioning.

After the search warrant was issued, investigators went to the residence and discovered over two dozen underfed and thirsty dogs in unsanitary conditions. The Municipal Animal Care and Control responded and took possession of the animals.

The interview found that Lauofo was in fact responsible for the two taxi cab robberies so he was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, two counts of Robbery I, and Animal Cruelty. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

It was also found that 25-year-old Angel A. J. Lauofo lived in the apartment with Ariu. She was also charged with Animal Cruelty.



