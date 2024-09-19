Teamsters Decline to Endorse in 2024 US Presidential Race





For the first time in decades—and in a break with other major unions and many of its own local bargaining units—the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on Wednesday announced it would not endorse a candidate in the U.S. presidential election.

The union’s decision came two months after its general president, Sean O’Brien was widely criticized by labor proponents for speaking at the Republican National Convention, with advocates noting that GOP candidate Donald Trump had spent his presidential term from 2017-21 appointing anti-union federal judges and key agency leaders, undermining collective bargaining rights, and making it harder for workers to hold their employers accountable for unfair labor practices.

The Teamsters General Executive Board said its 1.3 million members had expressed no majority support for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and no universal support for Trump.

Prior to President Joe Biden’s announcement in July that he was stepping aside in the presidential race and endorsing Harris, the Teamsters’ rank-and-file members had backed Biden over Trump, 44.3% to 36.3%.

Harris met with the union’s leadership earlier this week, reminding officials that Trump had named anti-union members to the National Labor Relations Board, while the vice president had cast the Senate’s tie-breaking vote on the American Rescue Plan, which shored up the Teamsters pension fund with $35.6 billion. She also pointed to Trump’s comments in an interview with billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk that striking workers should be fired.

“Listen to the guy when he’s told you who he is,” she reportedly told union leaders.

O’Brien said Wednesday that the union “sought commitments from both Trump and Harris not to interfere in critical union campaigns or core Teamsters industries—and to honor our members’ right to strike—but were unable to secure those pledges.”

The union objected to Harris “not preemptively saying the White House would play no role in settling the Teamsters’ dispute with [the United Postal Service],” according to The New York Times.

But a number of union locals and the Teamsters National Black Caucus endorsed Harris before the union’s announcement Wednesday, and the California Teamsters Public Affairs Council announced its support for the vice president shortly afterward.

“The 250,000 who work across California are fundamental to the American economy, not only producing and transporting goods, but also providing essential services throughout the private and public sectors,” said Joint Council 42 president Chris Griswold. “They deserve an administration that will put working people first.”

Harris has won endorsements from the United Auto Workers, the Communications Workers of America, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, and other key unions.

“The vice president’s strong union record is why Teamsters locals across the country have already endorsed her—alongside the overwhelming majority of organized labor,” Harris campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt said Wednesday. “She will look out for the Teamsters rank-and-file no matter what—because they always have been and always will be the people she fights for.”

John Palmer, a vice president at large for the union and member of its executive board, acknowledged that Harris had sent that message in her meeting with the Teamsters this week, telling the Times that she said, “I want your endorsement, but if I don’t get it, I will treat you exactly as if I had gotten your endorsement.”

Luis Feliz Leon of Labor Notes said the union’s non-endorsement was no surprise considering O’Brien’s decision to speak at the convention where Trump was nominated.

“No wonder the membership voted the way it did as he stumped for a rabidly anti-union presidential candidate—a masterclass in misleadership,” said Leon. “Members hold various views, but O’Brien contributed to this result.”

