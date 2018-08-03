Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to Conduct Full-Scale Disaster Exercise

Aug 3, 2018.

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport will conduct a Full-Scale Disaster Exercise on Saturday, Aug. 4. Large plumes of smoke and emergency vehicles may be visible during the exercise. The exercise will be conducted at the north end of the airfield.

In accordance with Federal Aviation Administration training requirements for aircraft rescue and firefighting, the airport must conduct a full-scale exercise once every 36 calendar months. This exercise will allow airport first responders to practice responding to an incident at the airport and coordinating with various agencies that would assist in the event of an actual emergency.

There will be no impact to the normal flight operations at the airport.  

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 239 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is toKeep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

