Teen from China Drowns in Moose River

Alaska Native News Jul 9, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers responded to the Moose River near Sterling at approximately 7:30 pm on Monday evening following a report of a swimmer at the confluence of the Moose and Kenai Rivers disappearing beneath the surface.

Good Samaritans launched watercraft as Central Emergency Services, Fish and Wildlife also took up the search. The Nikiski Fire Department would also arrive on the scene with a specialized dive team and soon recovered the remains of the teen identified as 18-year-old Yanting Jin.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene of drowning and her next of kin were notified.

Alaska State Troopers warn the public to always don personal floatation devices when recreating on the water.





