Teen Taken into Custody in Wednesday Muldoon Shooting of 12-Year-Old Female





Anchorage police responded to the 2200-block of Muldoon Road at approximately 6:20 am in reference to a shooting, APD reported.

Upon arrival, APD and members of the Anchorage Fire Department discovered a 12-year-old juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. She was declared deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Team responded to the location and processed the scene.

The investigation revealed one suspect and that suspect was taken into custody, transported to the department and questioned.

As a result of the interview, the juvenile suspect was turned over to the McLauglin Youth Center and charges were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

The identity of the victim or the suspect will be released because of their minor status.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing APD said.



