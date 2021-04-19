Teklanika Road Permit Reservations Available Beginning April 20th







DENALI PARK, Alaska – Starting on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 at 10am Alaska Standard Time, visitors planning trips to Denali National Park and Preserve (Denali) summer will be able to reserve one of a limited number of Teklanika Road Permits via www.recreation.gov. This exciting opportunity for private vehicles to access usually restricted portions of the Denali Park Road (Park Road) during the 2021 summer season via a reservation system is in response to the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This plan allows unique access to the park during this summer season while we all continue to manage the impacts of the ongoing pandemic,” said Brooke Merrell, Acting Superintendent. “The park is committed to safely providing the awe-inspiring experiences the public has come to expect from Denali, while doing our best to help support local communities during these challenging times.”

Teklanika Road Permits may be reserved for visits to the park beginning Thursday, May 20, 2021, and continuing daily through September 16, 2021. With one of these permits, members of the public will have access to the Park Road beyond the Savage River Check Station (mile marker 15) to the Teklanika Rest Stop (mile marker 30) via a timed entry system. This system allows the public to reserve one of a limited number of daily scheduled entries to the Park Road by private vehicle. Reservations are required. No walk-up permits will be available.

Cost: The Teklanika Road Permits will cost $25 per vehicle. This cost does not include the park entrance fee – visitors must either show that they already have a valid park pass, or pay the park entrance fee online through recreation.gov when purchasing the permit.

Reservation Frequency: Individuals may reserve one permit for one private vehicle per day to travel past Savage River (mile 15). To maximize how many visitors can partake in this program, permit reservations cannot be purchased for consecutive days. The reservation holder must be in the vehicle at time of entry.

Vehicle length restriction: The maximum allowable length for vehicles using a Teklanika Road Permit is 40 feet, and no trailers of any kind are allowed during permit use, including bike trailers. If you have a valid reservation at the Teklanika Campground on the same day as your Teklanika Road Permit, you may leave a trailer at your campsite as long as the trailer in tow is integral to the camping experience.

More information about these permits is available on the park website, where you can also read through a list of frequently asked questions about this opportunity for public access during the 2021 season.

Park Road access for private vehicles without a Teklanika Road Permit will be restricted to the Savage River Check Station, similar to typical summer operations, starting Thursday, May 20. Tour, transit, and camper bus service begins May 20. Reservations for bus service for the 2021 season can be made through reservedenali.com.

Visitors can find the most up-to-date information regarding Denali’s operations on the park’s Current Conditions webpage. Park information is available on the web at nps.gov/dena or by calling 907-683-9532, 9 AM- 4 PM. Stay connected with “DenaliNPS” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, and iTunes.

