Temporary modification to Visitor Center location





FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Due to upcoming construction at the main gate to Fort Wainwright on Gaffney Road, Visitor Center operations will relocate to Montgomery Gate from July 22 to August 22. There will also be no temporary weapons storage at any gate during that period, but Gaffney Gate will remain open 24/7 during the construction.

Visitors to the post, including guests of residents, contract workers and delivery drivers, and local residents requesting a recreation access pass, can visit the temporary Visitor Center at Montgomery Gate between the hours of 5:00 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. Persons needing a pass outside those hours can get one at the guard shack at Gaffney Gate.

Visitor Center operations will return to the Gaffney Gate on or about August 22. If that date changes, the update will be posted on the Fort Wainwright Facebook account.

During the construction in the vicinity of Gaffney Gate, drivers are asked to stay out of the construction zone and follow the directions of the gate guards as to any altered traffic patterns.

The current construction at Gaffney Gate is part of a multi-year effort to improve the access point in a variety of ways. Construction will continue on inspection canopies for personal vehicles and commercial vehicles. There is also a new gatehouse under construction. The Visitor Center will remain at Gaffney Gate, though it is moving a few hundred feet to a new parking lot and to accommodate the new traffic pattern for commercial vehicle traffic.

“The Gaffney Gate construction projects will improve the security and safety of Fort Wainwright,” said Director of Emergency Services Maj. Kurt Boehm. “They will also enable more efficient access control operations and service for the Fort Wainwright community.”

–30–



