Temporary prohibition on open fires rescinded by BLM Fairbanks District Office and Glennallen Field Office





FAIRBANKS and GLENNALLEN, Alaska — On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Fairbanks District and Glennallen Field Office rescinded the fire prevention orders temporarily prohibited open fires on the BLM-managed public lands in eastern and central Alaska. Only one fire prevention order remains in place for BLM Alaska.

The Fairbanks area Fire Prevention Order AK020-22-001 issued for the Gilmore Trail and Gold Run Creek area will remain in place until it expires on October 31, 2022, due to on-going concerns for protecting residential areas and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration facility. Find fire orders for BLM Alaska online at https://www.blm.gov/programs/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/alaska-fire-service/fire-restrictions.

Weather conditions across much of eastern and central Alaska have shifted to a cloudy, cool and wet pattern allowing fuel moistures to moderate across the area. This has provided a more favorable environment for fire safety. Keep in mind, all fires must be maintained with water and tools on hand and fully extinguished by dousing with water and stirring until it’s dead out. Never leave a campfire unattended.

Wildland fire managers ask visitors and residents to be responsible with fire use and to exercise extreme caution with any kind of activity that could spark a wildfire.

Information on Alaska wildfires may be found at https://akfireinfo.com/.



