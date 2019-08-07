Test of National Public Warning System on Aug 7th

- Home
Radio & TV to carry message, cell phones will not
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on Aug. 7, 2019 at 10:20 a.m Alaska DST.
This test will utilize the national public warning system to activate each state’s EAS. Emergency Managers will assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of a national message and determine whether improvements are needed.
The test message will be carried over television and radio broadcast stations, as well as cable and satellite broadcasters, to deliver a message similar to the regular monthly EAS test message. Unlike the October 2018 test of the national public warning system, this test will not activate the Wireless Emergency Alert System which delivers emergency notifications through cell towers to individual cell phones.
On Aug. 7, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. Alaska DST the message should read:
“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. No action is required.”