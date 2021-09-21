Texas man Dies in Head-On Collision with Semi on Dalton Highway





On Saturday morning Alaska State Troopers were alerted by an SOS message via a satellite communications device of a collision at mile 5 of the Dalton Highway and State and Wildlife Troopers responded to the scene.

DOT and medical personnel from Alyeska Pipeline Pump Station also responded to the scene to find a Texas resident suffering from injuries sustained in a head-on crash with a semi traveling on the highway.

The investigation at the scene found that 60-year-old Texas man Xuegeng Wang had crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with the semi.

Wang was rushed to the hospital in Fairbanks by Alyeska Pipeline Services helicopter but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Wang’s next of kin was informed of his passing and the investigation into the accident is continuing.



