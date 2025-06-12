‘That’s a Dictator’: Trump Threatens Force Against Military Parade Protesters





“Worth stressing that he’s not threatening rioters or people who are violent or lawless but literally just ‘protesters.'”

Trump says anybody who protests the military parade on Sunday will be met with “very heavy force” pic.twitter.com/iDm4qVzKg3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to respond with force to protesters who gather this coming weekend in opposition to his costly and authoritarian military parade in Washington, D.C., remarks that came amid growing fears that the administration is planning to mobilize troops across the country.

In his comments, Trump made no effort to distinguish between peaceful demonstrators and those who commit violence or property damage, telling reporters, “For those people that want to protest, they’re going to be met with very big force.”

“I haven’t even heard about a protest, but you know, this is people that hate our country, but they will be met with very heavy force,” the president continued.

Under the banner of “No Kings,” roughly 2,000 rallies have been planned across the United States on June 14 to protest Trump’s birthday military parade and grave abuses of power, including his deployment of National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to crush demonstrations in Los Angeles.

Organizers opted against holding a “No Kings” rally in the U.S. Capitol, saying that “real power isn’t staged in Washington.”

“Instead of allowing this birthday parade to be the center of gravity,” they said, “we will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption.”

Leaders of the rallies have stressed their commitment to nonviolence, saying in a statement this past weekend that “organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.”

Public Citizen, a “No Kings” partner organization, was among those responding with alarm to Trump’s remarks on Tuesday.

“That’s a dictator,” the group wrote on social media.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes wrote that it’s “worth stressing that he’s not threatening rioters or people who are violent or lawless but literally just ‘protesters’ with ‘very big force.'”

“My strong instinct is that Trump’s threats against Americans’ First Amendment right to peaceably assemble are going to massively juice attendance at Saturday’s protests,” Hayes added.

A map of rallies planned across the U.S. can be found here.

