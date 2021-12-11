



The 2021 AFN Convention Guide, which includes the complete agenda, information on presenters and sponsors, and links to the many ways you can watch and participate in this year’s virtual convention on December 13 and 14, is now available by clicking HERE.

We hope to see you next Monday and Tuesday!



How to Participate and Watch the 2021 AFN Convention

You can participate by signing up and logging into the AFN Convention virtual event platform. Click HERE to log in for access to agenda updates, information on presenters, sponsors and exhibitors, community chat rooms, and more.

You can watch the convention live on TV on 360 North, Channel 1 on GCI cable and GCI’s new Yukon TV, ARCS, and listen on Koahnic public radio. The convention webcast can be watched live at AFN’s website and on Facebook.



Download the AFN app from Apple Store and Google: Search: Alaska Federation of Natives.



