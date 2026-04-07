‘The Agents Were Lying’: ICE Exposed Yet Again by Video of Minneapolis Shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said “bare due diligence” would have exposed ICE officers’ falsehoods.

Video footage obtained by The New York Times has exposed lies told by two federal immigration enforcement agents about the circumstances leading up to a non-fatal shooting in Minneapolis that occurred on January 14.

According to a Monday report from the Times, the video directly contradicts claims made by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials that they were attacked by assailants armed with a shovel and a broom for around three minutes before the agents opened fire and wounded one of the attackers.

“Instead, the confrontation depicted in the video lasts about 12 seconds and shows two men struggling with the agent,” reported the Times. “It shows no sustained attack with a shovel.”

Federal prosecutors had initially pursued assault charges against Venezuelan national Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, who was shot in the leg by the ICE officers during the January confrontation, and fellow Venezuelan national Alfredo Aljorna.

However, the government abruptly dropped charges against the two men in February, and ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons acknowledged that two federal officers appear “to have made untruthful statements” about the incident.

The Times noted that the government had access to the video of the shooting hours after it took place.

However, one source told the paper that prosecutors didn’t watch the video until three weeks after they filed charges against Sosa-Celis and Aljorna, and instead relied on “the ICE agent’s statement and an FBI agent’s affidavit describing the footage.”

This revelation prompted a rebuke from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who told the Times that “bare due diligence would have shown that the agents were lying.”

Trump administration officials have come under fire in recent weeks for lying about shootings involving federal immigration officials, such as when former US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem falsely claimed that slain Minneapolis intensive care nurse Alex Pretti was aiming “to inflict maximum damage on individuals and to kill law enforcement.”

In reality, video footage showed Pretti never drew his handgun during his confrontation with federal immigration officers, while also clearly showing that officers disarmed him before they opened fire.

Noem also falsely claimed that slain ICE observer Renee Good had attempted “an act of domestic terrorism” by trying to run over a federal immigration officer with her car, even though footage clearly showed Good turning her vehicle away from the officer in an attempt to get away from the scene.

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