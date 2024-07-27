The Alutiiq Museum will build new exhibits for its renovated gallery with assistance from two recently awarded grants





KODIAK, Alaska—two major grants to Alutiiq organizations will support the Alutiiq Museum’s efforts to create an entirely new set of displays for its renovated exhibit hall. In June, Koniag received a $231,889 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to develop displays on Alutiiq subsistence, community life, and spirituality at the museum. In July, the Native Village of Afognak received $98,968 in grant funding from the US Bureau of Indian Affairs for museum displays exploring the impacts of Russian and American colonization. The funds will help the Alutiiq Museum tell the Alutiiq story from a new perspective. Executive Director April Counceller explained.

“Two years ago, we began planning the displays for our new galleries with audience assistance,” she said. “Through this process, we developed a beautiful design. The galleries will be organized around four Alutiiq values and explore areas like ties to the land, social life, and spirituality. Visitors will also find a gallery devoted to recent history and updated versions of old favorites like our kayak display and children’s corner. The grants will help us take the designs from the computer to the gallery!”

To assist with this process, the museum is hiring an exhibit apprentice. “Exhibit projects are complex and the best way to learn is through hands-on experience,” said Counceller. “The grant funds will allow us to use this once-in-a-generation project for training. We are hiring a full-time exhibit apprentice to work beside Exhibit Manager Alexandra Painter.” Those interested in the position can find application materials on the opportunity page of the museum’s website.

Starting this month, staff will build mounts for hundreds of objects planned for display—from tiny artifacts to parkas and paddles. Then, with professional support from welders, carpenters, and painters, the museum’s team will build the displays and install objects for a grand reopening in May 2025.

“We are planning a week of celebration to debut the new exhibits, share our enhanced facilities, honor our many generous contributors, and share our culture,” said Counceller. Updates on the renovation can be found on the renovation page of the Alutiiq Museum website.

Other generous contributors to the museum’s upcoming exhibits and their supporting educational materials include the Alaska Office of History and Archaeology, Alaska State Council on the Arts through the Munartet project, American Indian Native American Tourism Association, EVOS Trustee Council through the CORaL Partnership, GCI Gives, The CIRI Foundation, Trident Seafoods, and US Coast Guard Spouses Association of Kodiak.

Alutiiq Museum