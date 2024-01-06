The Anchorage Museum now offers free general admission to Alaska Natives





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Anchorage Museum now offers free general admission to Alaska Native individuals.

“We prioritize strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities and expanding our representation of history guided by Indigenous voices and leadership,” says Anchorage Museum Director/CEO Julie Decker. “Free general admission for Alaska Native people is an active choice to honor these commitments as we continue to expand our museum practices.”

The Anchorage Museum sits on the traditional lands of the Eklutna Dena’ina. A significant portion of the Anchorage Museum’s collection is comprised of Alaska Native cultural belongings, and the Smithsonian Arctic Studies Center displays 600+ more of these items at the museum. The museum has worked closely with Alaska Indigenous communities to provide collections access; support sovereignty projects and land acknowledgement; and co-create and present events and exhibitions with Indigenous artists and community members.

Native Village of Eklutna President and Anchorage Museum Senior Curator of Alaska History and Indigenous Cultures Aaron Leggett says the policy is a welcome one: “The Anchorage Museum sits on the ancestral lands of the Eklutna Dena’ina. This new initiative allows all Alaska Natives easier access to their cultural belongings and heritage objects. Coupled with the wonderful programming and exhibitions at the Anchorage Museum, these are all important steps towards the efforts of decolonization that I have witnessed over the past 10 years to recognize and celebrate the Dena’ina and all Alaska Natives.”

In recent years, the museum has offered free admission to the Alaska Federation of Natives, the largest statewide organization of Alaska Native individuals, during the group’s bi-annual convention in Anchorage as well as on Indigenous Peoples Day. Expanding this access to all Alaska Native museum visitors year-round is a decision that closely aligns with the vision and values expressed within the museum’s strategic framework.

“I am excited and proud to be a member of the Anchorage Museum’s board as the organization continues to take bold steps towards amplifying Indigenous identity – moving beyond acknowledgement and towards honoring 400 generations of ancestors who stewarded us to this place in time,” says Anchorage Museum Board Chair Michael Fredericks.

The new admission policy applies to regular museum admission only. Alaska Native visitors who wish to receive complimentary museum admission may self-declare at the museum’s ticket counter. No form of identification or tribal enrollment information is required.

For more information, contact mpr@anchoragemuseum.org.

