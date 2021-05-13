The Denali Highway and McCarthy Road Are Now Open for Public Travel

Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov before traveling.

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Denali Highway is now open from Paxson, on the Richardson Highway, to Cantwell, on the Parks Highway and will be regularly maintained until October 1. Beginning in mid-April, maintenance and operations crews with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) removed snow, thawed culverts and completed repairs along the 135-mile road.

McCarthy Road is also now open for public travel and will be regularly maintained until October 1. Conditions on the unpaved, 60-mile road, which runs between the communities of Chitina and McCarthy, will remain fair to difficult throughout the summer season. Drivers can expect a 35 mile-per-hour speed limit, rutting, rocks in the road, potholes, and soft shoulders.

DOT&PF urges drivers to be prepared for changing weather conditions when traveling on remote highways and roads by bringing extra food and water, appropriate clothing and footwear, and a first aid kit. Before traveling, please visit 511.alaska.gov or call 5-1-1 for the latest road condition information. Seasonal weight restrictions are in effect, with updates available here.



