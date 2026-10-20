The District of Alaska Joins DOJ Fraud Division, IRS, and IRS-CI in Exposing Over $490 Million in Tax Fraud











ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging a doctor with five counts of attempting to evade and defeat taxes.

According to court documents, between January 2018 and May 2024, John Michael Koller, 66, of Kodiak, Alaska, willfully attempted to evade and defeat income tax owed to the United States. During this time, Dr. Koller was the owner and manager of Kodiak Island Ambulatory Care Clinic (KIACC).

The indictment alleges that in attempting to evade taxes, Dr. Koller submitted fraudulent corporate and individual income tax returns to the IRS, maintained falsified accounting records, provided tax preparers with incomplete and inaccurate financial information, and made false statements to investigators. Dr. Koller also concealed cash income generated by KIACC by directing employees to record the cash income in separate places, destroying cash receipts and cash deposit slips, and not depositing cash income into bank accounts.

Dr. Koller’s initial appearance was held on October 9, 2026, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle F. Reardon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman of the District of Alaska; and Special Agent in Charge Adam Jobes of the IRS Criminal Investigation, Seattle Field Office made the announcement.

The IRS Criminal Investigation, Seattle Field Office is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ainsley McNerney is prosecuting the case.

This press release details one way in which this office has contributed to ensuring that all Americans pay their fair share. To see the successes of other offices, please see this press release: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/dojs-fraud-division-irs-and-irs-ci-expose-more-490m-tax-fraud-national-tax-enforcement-surge .

On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.