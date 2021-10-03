The Division of Fire and Life Safety reminds residents to “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”





In Alaska, fire is a serious public safety concern with our cold and dark winters. As such, Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a proclamation to recognize October 2021 as Fire Prevention Month. National Fire Prevention Week is October 3 through 9.



The goal of this year’s campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” Is to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.



The Department of Public Safety encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme.



“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action!” said Virginia McMichael, Public Education Coordinator. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”



The Division of Fire and Life Safety wants to share safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in your own community, please contact your local Fire Department. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org and check out the Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AlaskaStateFireMarshalsOffice.



