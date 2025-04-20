The Legislature is Back to Square One Concerning Education





JUNEAU – Thursday Governor Mike Dunleavy announced his veto of HB 69 – an act increasing the BSA by $1000 — while also introducing an education bill with a $700 funding increase and an emphasis on policy linked with funding.

Both the Governor and the Senate Republican Caucus want a compromise. It is unfortunate the democrat-controlled coalitions in both bodies decided to move forward on a bill which had no compromises, no policy, and no chance of passing as the Governor indicated

he would veto anything to the contrary.

Now that the Governor has — as promised — vetoed HB 69, the legislature must move quickly to provide an enduring fix before the end of the session on the 21st of May.

Nearly all of the requested policy provisions have been heard in committee, held public testimony, and were debated on the floor. Now is the time to take action and craft legislation that will provide certainty, stability, and sustainability. Having the same

fight every legislative session is a waste of the time and faith our constituents entrust in us.

According to Senator Cronk (R – Tok / Northway), “It is imperative the legislature comes together to pass an education bill that prioritizes every single student in Alaska.” The former teacher and Education Committee member continued, “An education bill

must include good policies as well as funding that targets student outcomes. It’s time to put politics aside, represent each and every student in Alaska, and support those students regardless of how they choose to be educated.”

Per the statistics presented by the governor, Alaskans want a BSA increase. They want open enrollment. They want more funding for every school type – neighborhood, charter, and homeschools. Alaskans want policy changes that will assist in producing better student

outcomes.

More importantly, Alaskans want these reforms codified into law. Some school districts have these policy provisions, but until they are codified into law, they can be taken away at moments notice.

“We are not asking for the moon,” said Senator Shelley Hughes (R – Palmer). “Supporting student outcomes through policy reforms while helping districts pay the bills is a reasonable approach.”

“The Reads Act passed in 2022 has already helped our K – 3 students. Their improvement is growing at a steep rate, and this is exciting. We want policy reforms like this that will help all students, all grades, all subjects.”

Every child has various mental, physical, and emotional abilities. Bullying, home circumstances, special needs, all impact student outcomes. The path to success is not a well-beaten trail. It is a unique and difficult journey for every child. We must have an

education system that reflects, accommodates, and celebrates those differences.

“The Majority Coalitions need to step up to the plate, recognize that policy matters, and operate in a spirit of compromise with us to pass legislation that will be implemented, said

Senator Mike Shower (R — Wasilla), the Senate Minority Leader.

A veto override vote is set for Tuesday, April 22. The Senate Republican Caucus appreciates the Governor’s patience, and we appreciate him introducing an education bill that provides guidance for a bipartisan compromise.

Let’s work together – House and Senate, Majority and Minority, legislative and executive branch, politicians, students, teachers, and administrators — to create a lasting legacy of success for our students.

