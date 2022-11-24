The State Fire Marshal’s Office Encourages Safe Holiday Cooking





(Anchorage Alaska) – With Thanksgiving here, many people around Alaska will be working to cook holiday meals for their family and friends. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Fire Administration urges everyone to stay safe this holiday season and remember to use caution while cooking your holiday meal. Thanksgiving is the leading day for home cooking fires, more than three times the cooking fires on any other day nationwide.

“The only thing worse than burning your turkey on Thanksgiving is burning down your home.” said Acting State Fire Marshal Lloyd Nakano. “It’s easy to get distracted by friends or football or get busy with other preparations. Pay attention to what is going on in your kitchen this Thanksgiving.”

Keep flammable materials at least three feet away from the cooking area.

Be careful of long loose clothing that can come in contact with heat sources.

Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner until the pan is completely cool.

Never throw water on a cooking fire.

Never leave open flames unattended while cooking.

Don’t use the stove, stovetop, grill, or other cooking methods if you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol.

For additional information on cooking safety, visit the U.S. Fire Administration: Cooking fire safety outreach materials (fema.gov)

###



