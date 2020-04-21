The Taylor Highway is Open to Eagle

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov before traveling
(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) –The Taylor Highway is now open from the Alaska Highway to the city of Eagle. Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Maintenance and Operations crews started removing snow and ice along the 160-mile road in mid-March. Typically the Taylor Highway is opened to traffic by early April, but extreme conditions, exceptionally deep snow and drifting, and ice jams caused the opening to be delayed by several weeks.
DOT&PF urges travelers to drive with extreme caution and expect water and ice on the road. Drivers should anticipate winter weather, especially in higher elevations, and travel with winter survival gear and chains. Drivers are warned to watch for drifting snow, icy conditions, running water, and maintenance personnel and equipment near the road.
Crews will open the Boundary Spur, also known as the Top of the World Highway, later in April. The border remains closed until U.S./Canadian Customs opens, which usually occurs on May 15. Opening of the border is predicated on the breakup of the Yukon River at Dawson, which will allow the George Black Ferry to operate.
Due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the border between the U.S. and Canada is currently open to essential travel only. We recommend contacting Canadian customs before traveling to the border from the Taylor Highway. From outside Canada call 1-204-983-3500 (long distance charges apply). Officers are available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (local time) except holidays. You may also visit: https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/menu-eng.html.
In addition to the restrictions at the border, DOT&PF reminds Alaskans that social distancing mandates are in effect and travel between communities within Alaska is limited to essential activities only. While outdoor recreation is encouraged, if you travel to the Taylor Highway, make sure you stock up on food and gas close to your home and don’t plan to stop in other communities.
DOT&PF staff at the Eagle and South Fork Stations will be on shift Monday – Thursday from 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Please plan accordingly.
Before traveling the Taylor Highway visit 511.alaska.gov or call 511 for the latest conditions.
###
© 2020, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - PHILADELPHIA, PA – United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced Monday that Gavin Lee Casdorph, 21, of Anchorage, Alaska,...
Read previous article:Close
Alaska Man Who Claimed Loyalty to ISIS and Threatened Attack on Lafayette College Campus Pleads Guilty
PHILADELPHIA, PA – United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced Monday that Gavin Lee Casdorph, 21, of Anchorage, Alaska,...