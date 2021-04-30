The Taylor Highway is Open to Eagle







Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov before traveling.

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Taylor Highway is now open from the Alaska Highway to the city of Eagle. Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Maintenance and Operations crews started removing snow and ice along the 160-mile road in early March. Typically the Taylor Highway is opened to traffic by early April, but high winds, drifting and ice build-up slowed progress and caused the opening to be delayed.

The Boundary Spur Road, also known as the Top of the World Highway, is open, but the border crossing remains closed until further notice. Due to travel restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the border between the U.S. and Canada is currently open to essential travel only. We recommend contacting Canadian customs before traveling to the border from the Taylor Highway. From outside Canada call 1-204-983-3500 (long distance charges apply). You may also visit: https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid.

DOT&PF urges travelers to drive with extreme caution as conditions remain difficult. Drivers should anticipate winter weather, especially in higher elevations, and travel with winter survival gear and chains. Drivers are warned to watch for soft spots, frost heaves, icy spots in shaded areas, and maintenance equipment and personnel on the road. Traffic cones have been placed to mark problem areas.

The Taylor Highway is currently restricted to 75% legal weight. More information on highway weight restrictions can be found at http://dot.alaska.gov/mscve/pages/weightrestrictions.shtml

DOT&PF staff at the Eagle and South Fork Stations will be on shift Monday – Thursday from 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Please plan accordingly.

Before traveling the Taylor Highway visit 511.alaska.gov or call 511 for the latest conditions.





