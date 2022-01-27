Third Annual PFD Education Raffle Drawing Held in Juneau





(Juneau, AK) – The third annual drawing of the Permanent Fund Dividend Education Raffle was held Wednesday at the State Office Building in Juneau. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Alaska Department of Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney, DEED Commissioner Dr. Michael Johnson, alongside bill sponsor Senator Click Bishop R-Fairbanks, drew four winners from the 8,834 entries.

“Thank you to all Alaskans that contributed to the Education Raffle this year and in the years past,” said Governor Dunleavy. “This year more than $662,000 will go toward providing educational opportunities for our children. I am inspired to see Alaskans come together to support our children’s educational futures.”

House Bill 213 established the PFD Education Raffle in 2018, allowing Alaskans to donate money from their PFD to public education in $100 increments per entry. In the first year of existence, the Education Raffle had 8,698 contributions totaling $869,800. In its second year, the raffle had 9,833 entries totaling $983,300. This year had 8,834 entries totaling $883,400.

“I am humbled by the incredible support we’ve seen for the PFD Education Raffle,” said Senator Bishop. “While a few lucky winners received a cash prize today, every child in Alaska is a winner thanks to this large investment in our public education system.”

As prescribed by law, 50 percent of the fund balance is allocated to supplemental education grants, 25 percent is allocated to the Education Endowment Fund, and 25 percent is allocated to the raffle fund. Of the raffle fund, the first prize is 8 percent of the raffle fund; the second prize is 4 percent; the third prize is 2 percent; the fourth prize is 1 percent. The remaining 85 percent of the raffle will increase the fund for future year prize money.

“The Department of Revenue is thankful so many Alaskans contributed to the Education Raffle in its third year,” said Commissioner Mahoney. “I applaud Alaskans continuing to donate to an incredible cause – education for our children. This fund continues to grow thanks to the generosity of Alaskans. I’d like to thank Senator Bishop and the legislature for providing an opportunity for Alaskans to contribute to the education raffle.”

The 2021 PFD Education Raffle winners are as follows:

1 st place: Molly Larmie

place: Molly Larmie 2 nd place: Rachael Carlson

place: Rachael Carlson 3 rd place: Hillary Partlow

place: Hillary Partlow 4th place: Sarah Virnig

For more information on the PFD Education Raffle, click here. Visit here to watch the drawing.

