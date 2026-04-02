This Day in Alaska History-April 2nd

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Walt Disney introducing the episode.. Image-Disney
Walt Disney is introducing the episode.. Image-Disney

Disney’s 25th episode of season 13 aired in a salute to Alaska’s 100th anniversary on April 2nd, 1967.

The animated episode, named just that, “A Salute to Alaska,” aired a brief history of the state.

It also aired the final episode that Walt Disney opened and introduced, he had died five months earlier.

The episode was directed by Hamilton S. Luske and Ward Kimball, and was a mix of animation and archival footage depicting the purchase of the land, the state’s flag and wildlife such as Killer Whales chasing Sea Otters, fishing, and a recognition of the state’s finest aviators.

Walt finished the epicode saying, “That’s another story.” There would not be another human host on Disney for two decades.

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