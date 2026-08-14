This Day in Alaska History-August 14th, 1906











On August 14th, 1906, the territory of Alaska would conduct their very first official election.

The election was held to elect two delegates to the U.S. Congress.

Frank Waskey, of Lake City, Minnesota, had moved to Alaska 1898. He settled in Nome as a miner. He was also the director of a bank and a publishing company in Nome. He was elected with 4,4 97 votes and began serving immediately. He would serve a short time to March of 1907 and would not be nominated for a second term.

The second candidate elected was Thomas Cale of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, he too moved to Alaska in 1898. He would settle in Fairbanks and also work as a miner. He won the election with 4,921votes and serve from March 1907 until March of 1909. He too would not be re-elected. After his term ended he moved back to Winconsin and became a farmer.