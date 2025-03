Four hours after the SS Admiral Evans left the port in Ketchikan and headed to Seattle on March 10th, a Greek man, Nick Demmar, while on Deck, fired eight rounds into the smoking room, wounding six.

According to the reports at the time, Demmar had been going home after years in Alaska.

The smokers in the room all survived their injuries.

A search for Demmar was initiated but he could not be found.

It was determined that Demmar had jumped overboard after having shot the six men.