This Day in Alaska History-March 25th, 1914







It was on this day, March 25th, 1914, that it Was announced that William Mallan had been arrested in Seattle for the third time. After receiving a tip, deputy Marshall Warren moved to arrest him. When arrested,, he had been found in possession of two silver fox pelts worth $2000.

He had been arrested in Fairbanks and Valdez, but released because he did not have the stolen pelts, he had hidden them in a woodpile before apprehension.

Mallan returned to Fairbanks and retrieved the pelts, and then made his way to the coast, where he boarded a steamer and sailed to Seattle.

Deputy Marshal Warren was informed that Mallan had boarded a steamer and headed south, and he sailed south to Seattle as well. When he arrived in Seattle Warren located Mallan, found he had the two stolen pelts in his possession, and so, arrested him the third time.