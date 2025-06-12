‘This Is INSANE!’: Senator Padilla Forcibly Removed From Kristi Noem Press Conference





“This isn’t just shocking,” said Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.). “It’s a threat to the rule of law and democratic accountability.”



Democratic Senator Alex Padilla of California was forcibly removed from a press conference being held by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in Los Angeles on Thursday—footage of which immediately went viral and sparked outrage.

“I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary,” Padilla can be heard saying as men in plain clothes, though one possibly with a badge on his hip, push him out of the room. Outside the room, law enforcement agents also put their hands on Padilla, and the senator can be heard saying, “Hands off!”

Watch the moment Padilla is forced from the room:

Senator Alex Padilla is forcibly removed from Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference in LA. “Hands off!,” Padilla can be heard yelling. pic.twitter.com/pNAlKahF6y — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 12, 2025

The footage of the incident immediately hit social media, generating grave concern among those alarmed about the increasingly violent and authoritarian nature of the Trump administration, which has deployed thousands of California National Guard troops in Los Angeles and an order by President Donald Trump to also send in U.S. Marines.

Padilla appeared to be trying to ask Noem about immigrant raids in the state, which are the primary source of the protests that have drawn national attention since last weekend.

“Holy shit, this is INSANE!” said one observer on X. “U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was just forcibly removed from a press conference held by cosplay DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. What the fuck is going on? He is a fucking Senator.”

Members of Padilla’s staff also shared photos of the Senator being handcuffed by police:

this is from Padilla’s staff, it’s of them cuffing the Senator out in the hall pic.twitter.com/zDy8MfHp8Y — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 12, 2025

“THROWN TO THE GROUND AND ARRESTED,” declared Rep. Jimmy Gomez, in response to what happened. “Padilla was forcibly removed from a DHS press conference—an elected U.S. Senator who represents the PEOPLE OF CALIFORNIA. This isn’t just shocking, it’s a threat to the rule of law and democratic accountability.”

“Padilla is conducting oversight over the lawlessness of the Trump administration and the violations of the rule of law,” he added. “If this can happen to immigrant communities, it can happen to anyone.”

In remarks to the press outside the federal building where the incident took place, Sen. Padilla said that while he was forced to the ground and handcuffed, he was neither placed under arrest nor detained by law enforcement.

“I will say this,” said Padilla. “If this is how the administration responds to a senator with a question; if this is how the Department of Homeland Security responds to a senator with a question—you can only imagine what they’re doing to farm workers, to cooks, to day laborers out in the Los Angeles community and throughout California and throughout the country.”

“We will hold this administration accountable,” vowed Padilla, who said he would have more to say on the matter in the coming days.

Rep. Norma Torres of California also spoke out.

“Let’s call it what it is: a disgraceful abuse of power,” said Torres. “Senator Alex Padilla was dragged and handcuffed out for daring to question Secretary Noem. This wasn’t a threat—it was dissent. They’re not keeping us safe—they’re silencing us.”