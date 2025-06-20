Top Democrat Launches House Probe Into FBI Role in ‘Disgraceful’ Arrest of Padilla

Rep. Jamie Raskin described the incident as “the most recent in a string of increasingly flagrant abuses of power by the Trump Administration to deter congressional oversight and intimidate Members of Congress.”

A top House Democrat is launching a probe into the FBI’s forcible removal of Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) from a public press conference in Los Angeles last week, the latest in a pattern of arrests and physical assaults by the Trump administration against Democratic politicians.

Padilla was tackled to the ground and dragged out of the Wilshire Federal Building in handcuffs when he attempted to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question about the outsized federal response to protests in Los Angeles against increasingly aggressive raids and tactics by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

According to Axios, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, is leading a probe into the incident and calling on the FBI to launch a formal investigation.

In a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, Raskin demanded that the Bureau “immediately provide answers” regarding the “disgraceful and indefensible assault.”

In the aftermath of the arrest of Padilla, the White House has made false claims about the events leading up to the shocking display, many of which are disproved by video of the encounter.

Noem has said that Padilla “burst into the room, started lunging towards the podium, interrupting me and elevating his voice, and was stopped, did not identify himself, and was removed from the room.”

However, video of the incident shows that Padilla identified himself, by name, as a U.S. senator. There is no evidence of him “lunging” toward the secretary.

Raskin has described the incident as “the most recent in a string of increasingly flagrant abuses of power by the Trump administration to deter congressional oversight and intimidate members of Congress.”

On June 10, the Department of Justice brought charges against Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers outside an ICE detention facility the previous month. Noem accused McIver of “body slamming” a female ICE officer, but this claim was disproved by a Washington Postreview of video evidence.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was also charged for trespassing as part of the same incident, though the charges were later dropped.

But Democratic politicians have continued to be roughed up by federal law enforcement. Earlier this week, New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by masked ICE agents as he escorted a man out of immigration court.

“You don’t have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens,” Lander said in the video of his arrest.

The agents refused to provide a warrant despite repeated requests from Lander, who is a U.S. citizen. After he was released, the Department of Homeland Security released a brazenly false statement, claiming that Lander “was arrested for assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer,” which is also disproved by video evidence.

Raskin called out these incidents and other aggressive actions against political dissenters in his letter. He called on the FBI to disclose whether an internal investigation was underway and whether the officers involved in Padilla’s arrest or other incidents like it would face discipline.

“Like it or not, the people of the United States enjoy broad and robust First Amendment rights and now deserve urgent answers from their government about these high-handed authoritarian tactics,” Raskin said.

