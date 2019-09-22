Three Boaters Survive Boat Capsize on Tanana River Friday Night

A caller in the Nenana area on the Tanana River called into troopers to report that a boat had capsized on the Tanana. The caller reported that two boaters had made it to his moose camp to report the mishap and also report that a third boater had failed to make it to the riverbank.

The caller gave directions to his camp as well as search information for the third boater and provided food, coffee, and blankets for the two boaters.

A Ruby Marine rescue boat was launched and carried Nenana Fire Department personnel to take up the search. After an hour and forty-minute search for the victim, he was located downstream alive.

Authorities treated the boaters for hypothermia. All were wearing personal floatation devices.