Three False Calls to Police Lands Anchorage Man in Jail

Alaska Native News Feb 12, 2019.

An Anchorage man was determined to have made three false calls into APD within a span of three and a half hours early Sunday morning and was arrested following response and investigation of the third call, APD announced.

The first call, at 1:55 am by Richard Joe, age 37, reported that there was a physical disturbance between a man and woman at an address on the 900-block of Richardson Vista Road. Police went to the address to investigate. They knocked on the door with no response. Police reported that all was quiet at the location.

An hour later, at 3:09 am, another call went in to police reporting another disturbance at the same address, this time Joe told police that there was a knife involved. When police responded, “No problems were found,” officers said.







Yet another call would go into dispatch at 5:37 am from the same location. The caller requested to remain anonymous and told the department that another man there had pulled a gun on another person at the address. Police determined that the call was made by the same person who made the previous calls and responded to investigate.

When APD arrived at the apartment, they made contact with Joe. Officers asked to look at Joe’s call history on his cell phone, they would find that Joe had erased his recent call history.

APD determined that alcohol was a factor in the incidences.

Joe was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of False Report and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was transported to the Anchorage Jail.