Celebrate Indigenous culture at the 2025 Festival of Native Arts





The 51st annual Festival of Native Arts returns to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Troth Yeddha’ Campus from Feb. 27-March 1, 2025.

The festival will feature three nights of performances, an artisan marketplace and hands-on cultural workshops — all free and open to the public.

Since 1973, the Festival of Native Arts has provided a space for Alaska Native communities to share their traditions through dance, music, art and storytelling. This year’s theme, “Remembering Our Past to Strengthen Our Future,” reflects the importance of honoring ancestral knowledge while celebrating the ways Indigenous cultures continue to grow and evolve.

Each evening, doors open at 5 p.m., giving attendees the opportunity to browse the artisan marketplace in the Great Hall before performances begin at 6 p.m. in the C.W. Davis Concert Hall. Cultural workshops will also be held on Feb. 28 and March 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Wood Center, offering hands-on experiences in traditional arts and skills.

This year, the Festival of Native Arts will also welcome the Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow as a guest event on Saturday, March 1, from noon to 4 p.m. The gathering will bring together drummers, dancers and community members in an intertribal celebration of culture and connection.

“The singers, dancers and traditions of the Festival of Native Arts unite our diverse community to celebrate and honor the rich cultural heritage of Alaska Native peoples,” said Teisha Simmons, interim dean of the UAF College of Indigenous Studies.

Two student-created logos capture the festival theme. Alana Moses’s artwork is showcased on the cover of the festival booklet, while Naatanii Mayo’s design is displayed on the festival’s 2025 T-shirt, available for purchase at the box office.

Follow the festival on its Facebook page and visit its website for the latest updates on the performance lineup and workshop schedule.



