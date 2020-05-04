Three New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Two Alaska Communities

May 3, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced three new cases of COVID-19 in two communities: Anchorage (2) and Homer (1). This brings the total case count to 368. A total of 21,578 tests have been conducted.
This reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 2 that posted at noon today on the DHSS Coronavirus Response AK COVID-19 Cases and Testing Dashboard.
Of the new cases, two are male and one is female. One is aged 10-19; one is aged 40-49; and one is aged 60-69. There have been a total of 36 hospitalizations and nine deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 262, including one new recovered case recorded yesterday.
