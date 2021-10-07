Three Sheep Hunters Rescued after Hunter Creek Valley Avalanche Wednesday Night





Alaska State Troopers report that they received notification of an avalanche with injuries just after 9 pm on Wednesday night.

The call, coming from three sheep hunters, reported that they were in the Hunter Creek Valley on a sheep hunt when they got caught in an avalanche. Two of the hunters sustained injuries in the event.

Knowing that they could not use DPS assets because of the location of the hunters, the Rescue Coordination Center was contacted.

At just after midnight on Thursday morning the Alaska Airnational Guard was able to locate the hunters and perform a rescue.

The trio were transported to Anchorage and the Providence Hospital.



