Thursday Morning Wasilla Drug Bust Pulls in 148.85 Grams of Heroin and 24.5 Grams of Meth





When Palmer Judicial Services responded to a Lincoln Drive address in Wasilla to serve a felony parole warrant on Thursday morning, their search of the residence uncovered a quantity of heroin and methamphetamine troopers report.

PJS had gone to the home to serve a felony parole warrant on Trevor Abercrombie and he was taken into custody following the arrival of Palmer Probation and JS on the original charges of Assault III, MICS III, and MICS IV. A search warrant for the premises was granted and the Palmer Crime Scene Unit came in to assist in the search.

The search would uncover 148.85 grams of heroin with a street value of $22,500 and 24.5 grams of meth with a street value of $1,960. Also found was other evidence consistent with drug distribution and two handguns.

As a result, Michael Elsass, age 26 of Wasilla, was arrested for MIW II, MICS II, MICS III, VCOR and hindering prosecution.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.



