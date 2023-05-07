Tlingit & Haida Launches Bingo Operations Under Alaska State Gaming Permit





JUNEAU – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) is pleased to announce it will be launching bingo operations on May 9 at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall in Juneau.

Business & Economic Development Director Janice Hotch is leading the startup of the Tribe’s new bingo operations under its gaming permit with the State of Alaska’s Department of Revenue.

“We’re excited to bring bingo back to the hall in our Andrew Hope Building. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to play and it’s a hoot, especially for our Elders. This is a great evening pastime our community truly enjoys. Bingo isn’t just about winning, it’s about having a place to meet, have fun and see friends,” Hotch said.

Equipped with the latest bingo technology, players will have the option to choose between traditional paper and electronic bingo. Pull tabs will also be available for purchase along with food and beverage options at Sacred Grounds Café.

Bingo will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with $5,000 in cash prize payouts each night. Doors open at 5:00 PM and games will run from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

The bingo operations are part of Tlingit & Haida’s effort to generate more unrestricted revenue under the Tribe’s economic sovereignty initiative. President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson said profits from the bingo operations will support programs like the Tribe’s Elderly Emergency Assistance and Alumni Scholarship Assistance programs.

“Tlingit & Haida has been interested in resuming bingo operations for quite some time now. Bingo is just one more way we are pursuing economic sovereignty and broadening the Tribe’s reach to better serve our citizens beyond Southeast Alaska. If you are looking for a fun evening activity and a way to contribute to our programs that support our Elders and students, this is your way to do that,” said President Peterson.

Tlingit & Haida is currently recruiting to fill six positions for the bingo operations, including a Gaming Supervisor and Assistant Gaming Supervisor. For more information or to apply for these positions, click here.



