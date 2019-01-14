Togiak Man Arrested on Burglary, Attempted Sexual Assault in Togiak Friday

Alaska Native News Jan 14, 2019.

 

A Togiak man who had a warrant issued for his arrest for an incident in that community in September and subsequently had a warrant issued for his arrest on charges of Burglary I, Attempted Sexual Assault of a Minor III, and Assault IV, was arrested and released on Friday.

Troopers report that on September 24th of 2018, 20-year-old Douglas Logusak entered a home in Togiak and attempted to molest a younger daughter in the home.



Logusak fled the home after the girl screamed and rode off on a green ATV.

Following an investigation, the warrant was issued for Logusak’s arrest and he was taken into custody on Friday. He was released following arraignment on the charges.

