Togiak Man Jailed on Attempted Murder Charges after Village Stabbing Incident

At 7:57 am on Thursday morning Alaska State Troopers were notified of an assault involving a knife at a Togiak residence.

The investigation in the Bristol Bay village would reveal that 20-year-old Tristen Coopchiak, while drinking, stabbed a household member in the stomach with a knife.

Tristen Coopchiak was taken into custody without incident.

Tristen’s victim was taken first to the community’s clinic before being further transported to Anchorage for treatment of their injuries.

Coopchiak was locked up at the Togiak Jail before being transferred to the Dillingham facility where he remains in custody on charges of Attempted Murder I, Assault I, and Assault IV.